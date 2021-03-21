I can't believe it has been a year since you passed. It was a very tough year. Everyone has missed you so very much, especially my mom. You played a vital role in her life [on a daily basis] and impacted her life like no one ever has before. We think of you every day as we remember all of the great times we had together for almost 60 years. Please know that you are still loved as much today [even more] as you were while we were graced with your presence here on earth. We send our love and hugs to Sonja and Mitzi.

Dana Finn Friend March 15, 2022