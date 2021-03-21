LONG, Marie Tingen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 19, 2021, at the age of 85. Marie is survived by her children, Sonja Sowder (Patrick), Mitzi Lowe (Robert); her grandchildren, Brian Sowder, Adam Sowder, Kyle Lowe; her sister, Ann Denny; and several nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Roxboro, N.C. on December 6, 1935. On September 1, 1954 she married Dee Long, the love of her life. Family and friends meant everything to her. She was a very spiritual person and a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held March 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. Donations may be offered in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.