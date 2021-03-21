Menu
Marie Tingen Long
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
LONG, Marie Tingen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 19, 2021, at the age of 85. Marie is survived by her children, Sonja Sowder (Patrick), Mitzi Lowe (Robert); her grandchildren, Brian Sowder, Adam Sowder, Kyle Lowe; her sister, Ann Denny; and several nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Roxboro, N.C. on December 6, 1935. On September 1, 1954 she married Dee Long, the love of her life. Family and friends meant everything to her. She was a very spiritual person and a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held March 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. Donations may be offered in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can't believe it has been a year since you passed. It was a very tough year. Everyone has missed you so very much, especially my mom. You played a vital role in her life [on a daily basis] and impacted her life like no one ever has before. We think of you every day as we remember all of the great times we had together for almost 60 years. Please know that you are still loved as much today [even more] as you were while we were graced with your presence here on earth. We send our love and hugs to Sonja and Mitzi.
Dana Finn
Friend
March 15, 2022
The Terry family sends deepest condolences in the loss of Ms. Marie, as she was affectionately known to us. She was a fantastic neighbor filled with great conversations. We will miss the mailbox conversations and holiday visits. You have touched our hearts here on earth, and now it's time to do the same thing in heaven. Blessings to the Long family ... Steven, Stevie, Sasha, & Parvín.
Steven Terry
March 29, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to my dearest friends, Sonja and Mitzi. Your mom was my "second mom" and she was a HUGE part of my life for almost 60 years. Our families made so many great memories together. To this day, I can't understand why HER grilled cheese sandwiches always tasted better than everyone else's. R. I. P. Marie. Love you!
Dana Finn
March 22, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Sonya and Mitzi! Hugs and prayers to you and your families!
Diane Howard
March 21, 2021
Marie was my best friend for over 60 years. We raised our children together and did most everything together. We have been through good times as well as bad , but our friendship never faltered. I am going to miss her and my heart is broken, SHe will always be in my heart and I will never forget the great time that we shared with other. We were there for each other through the good and the bad. Rest in peace my dear friend and I will see you on the other side.
Brenda Thacker
March 21, 2021
Sonja & Mitzi, My heart breaks hearing of Marie's passing. She was a wonderful friend for many years. The first person I trusted with my newborn son. We spent many good times together. Always felt her home & family was mine. Marie, you'll be missed & always remembered with love.
Janice Nuckols
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 21, 2021
