Marie Parrish Martinez
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
MARTINEZ, Marie Parrish, born September 17, 1938 and passed away February 23, 2021, has gone to be with her mother, Vivian Johnson Parrish. Survivors are her son, David Martinez and his family; and daughter, Rita Martinez Wright and her family. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
