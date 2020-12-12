Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie McClain
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
MCCLAIN, Marie, 87, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church
Columbia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the nieces & nephews,what a sweet & kind person Marie was, Rip
Clara Anderson-Williams
December 13, 2020
Marie will be greatly missed by all of her friends. Her smile and personality lit up any a room where ever she was. I am sure she will light up Heaven even more as she meet with her family and friends there. God bless each one of you, I know you loved her and will miss her too. Keep your Faith in God and we will see her one day.
kitty miller
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results