MCCLAIN, Marie, 87, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2020.
My sincere condolences to the nieces & nephews,what a sweet & kind person Marie was, Rip
Clara Anderson-Williams
December 13, 2020
Marie will be greatly missed by all of her friends. Her smile and personality lit up any a room where ever she was. I am sure she will light up Heaven even more as she meet with her family and friends there. God bless each one of you, I know you loved her and will miss her too. Keep your Faith in God and we will see her one day.