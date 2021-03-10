Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Jernigan Overton
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
OVERTON, Marie Jernigan, lovingly called "Granga," 93, of Richmond, passed away March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Danford Overton. Also preceding her in death were her parents, George Levy and Mamie Louis Jernigan; her sisters, Faye Worsham (Doug), Betty Harris (David); and her brother, Doug Jernigan. She is survived by four children, Jan Jones (Nathaniel), Bev Rehberg (Lewis), Judy Walton (Lynn), Dee Overton (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Jessica Beck (Ryan), Ryan Walton (Victoria), Matthew Rehberg (Katie), Kyle Rehberg (Jamie), Cristie May (David), Connor Overton and Janae Jones (LeSean). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She retired from the Department of the Visually Handicapped. Her passions were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, gardening and her love for baseball. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Woody's Funeral Home, Parham Road. Attire is casual. Burial at Westhampton Memorial Park will be private. Special thanks to her companion, Barbara Nesbitt, Spring Arbor Cottage (Barbara Lane), Heartland Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Marie was a special lady. We knew her for years from Rafael's and later at New Image Salon. She always had a smile for everyone. Please accept our sympathies for your loss. Beverly, Sam, Lien, Chris and Rosalinda
Beverly Morris
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results