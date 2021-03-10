OVERTON, Marie Jernigan, lovingly called "Granga," 93, of Richmond, passed away March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Danford Overton. Also preceding her in death were her parents, George Levy and Mamie Louis Jernigan; her sisters, Faye Worsham (Doug), Betty Harris (David); and her brother, Doug Jernigan. She is survived by four children, Jan Jones (Nathaniel), Bev Rehberg (Lewis), Judy Walton (Lynn), Dee Overton (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Jessica Beck (Ryan), Ryan Walton (Victoria), Matthew Rehberg (Katie), Kyle Rehberg (Jamie), Cristie May (David), Connor Overton and Janae Jones (LeSean). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She retired from the Department of the Visually Handicapped. Her passions were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, gardening and her love for baseball. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Woody's Funeral Home, Parham Road. Attire is casual. Burial at Westhampton Memorial Park will be private. Special thanks to her companion, Barbara Nesbitt, Spring Arbor Cottage (Barbara Lane), Heartland Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.