CAPPIELLO, Marie Rhodes, of Towson, Md., died peacefully on September 27, 2020.
Born on August 15, 1930, in Richmond, Va., she attended St. Gertrude High School and Mary Washington College. She met her future husband, Frank Cappiello, on a blind date at a Marine Corps dance in Virginia. In 1954, they wed and settled in Richmond, where Marie worked for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for several years. In 1961, they moved to Towson and then Baltimore, where they remained throughout their lives.
Marie will be remembered for her southern hospitality and her warm, gracious nature. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed a lifelong passion for art, architecture and antiques. Her commitment to helping others was reflected in her various volunteer activities, including many years at St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Services. For several years, she was the executive secretary of the English Speaking Union. Marie and Frank were longtime communicants of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frank. She is survived by three children, Frank Cappiello of Baltimore, Annmarie Graham of Greenwich, Conn. and Elaine Sutton of Richmond, Va.; her sister, Betty O'Donnell of Seattle, Wash.; and four grandchildren, Jack, Rahily, Robert and Will.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School at www.cristoreybalt.org
. Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld, Inc. www.mwfuneralhome.com