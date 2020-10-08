BRISTOW, Marie Robin Burguieres, daughter of Ernest Aloysius and Isabella Moore Burguieres, passed away on October 3, 2020, after surviving COVID-19 this summer. Born in her parents' home on 5908 Garfield Street in New Orleans, La., on February 13, 1932, she was the granddaughter of Leila Hardie and Robert Moore of New Orleans and Marie Corinne Patout and Jules Martial Burguieres of Cypremort Plantation, St. Mary Parish, La. and New Orleans.
Her life was as unique as the city in which she was born. She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans, graduating with honors in 1950 and then graduated on the dean's list from Hollins College in Virginia in 1954 with a degree in psychology. Robin made her debut in New Orleans on December 20, 1952, and was a Maid in the Court of Rex in 1953. She earned a master's degree in clinical psychology from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William & Mary in 1957 (now VCU).
At Hollins she met the love of her life, Allen Bristow, on a blind date which almost turned deadly. Sleep deprived from studying late too many nights, he momentarily dozed off while driving and snagged a guardrail. Amazingly she still agreed to a second date! Quick thinking Allen realized she loved olives so he "procured" a gallon-size jar from the dining hall at Virginia Tech which he presented to her upon his arrival. The olives, his charm, the twinkle in his eyes and fun-loving attitude ultimately sealed the deal and on December 27, 1956, they were married at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in New Orleans. They began married life in Richmond, Va., while Allen finished dental school at the Medical College of Virginia, moved to Tampa, Florida while he was on active duty with the Air Force and then to his home town, West Point, Virginia, where he established his dental practice. They lived the remainder of their lives there. Allen frequently told his children that every day with their mother was like Christmas, it was always a surprise.
Once settled, Robin immediately became involved in various civic activities in West Point, King William County and statewide. She saw an urgent need for comprehensive, accessible mental health services for the Middle Peninsula region. There were no public resources or facilities available, so Robin set out to change the course of mental health care in the region. She founded and chaired the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board, which provides mental health, intellectual disability and substance abuse services to residents in 10 counties. In honor of her vision, years of leadership and exhaustive efforts, a building was dedicated in her name on December 20, 1988. Robin also served in numerous leadership roles and boards, such as the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards and the Tidewater Mental Health Clinic Advisory Board, Lay Representative to the Executive Committee, Region IV, Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Va. She was the Director of the West Point Area Improvement Association, board member of the King William County Public Library & Community Center and the West Point Library, and 1st Vice Chair and Program Chair of the King William County Women's Club and President of the Monday Club, member of the Junior League of New Orleans & Richmond, Va., The Colony Club of New York and the Farmington Country Club of Charlottesville. Her hobbies and interests were as varied as the friends she made every where she went. After Allen died, she continued to volunteer as a member of the Human Rights Committee for Williamsburg and then the Hampton Roads area until she was 81. Robin will be remembered for her joy in living, her drive and compassion for those less fortunate and her sense of fairness. Every holiday, birthday or milestone was a cause for celebration with a little glass of champagne. Robin would toast by quoting her grandparents: "May you live long and prosper." She signed off every call with her family with, "I love you to infinity and beyond" and she meant it.
Robin was preceded in death by her loving and generally patient husband, Dr. Otis Allen Bristow Jr.; her brother, Ernest Aloysius Burguieres Jr.; her sister, Joan Burguieres Brown; baby sisters, Isabella Moore Burguieres and Leila Moore Marie Burguieres; and her nephews, William Perry "Pepper" Brown IV and godson, Francis Scott Brown; as well as a grandson, Gabriel Damon Hines. She is survived by her children: daughter, Leila Marie Bristow Hines and husband, Donald; son, Otis Allen Bristow III; beloved former daughter-in-law, Wendy Dunbar Bristow; daughter, Marie Robin Bristow White and husband, John; and her granddaughters, Lauren Brooke Bristow, Isabella Marie White and Olivia Marie Hines; as well as her nieces and nephews, great-nephews and nieces, great-great-nephews and niece, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Virginia 23181. Due to COVID-19, please observe all necessary precautions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, 3570 King William Ave., West Point, Virginia 23181. To ensure the safety of all guests, and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the church is requesting guests wear masks and practice social distancing. An interment service will be held in Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point following Mass. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.