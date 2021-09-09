TURNER, Marie Whitlow, 95, of Hanover, finally received her wish and joined her Lord on September 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Turner; parents, Charles and Bertha Whitlow; sisters, Jean Whitlow Reaves and Louise Whitlow Paris; niece, Pat Weaver. She is survived by her nieces, Heidi Mills (Troy) and Holly Owen; nephew, Alan Paris; great-nieces, Abby Mills, Lindsay Smith and Haley Paris; great-nephews, Dylan Mills, Hunter Mills and Patrick Mitchell. She was a very loving, kind and special woman who was very strong in her faith. A blessing to many and always willing to lend a helping hand. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamberlayne Heights UMC, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.
What a wonderful lady Aunt Marie truly was. Her grace and poise will never be forgotten. She was a true gem. She was married to my Great Uncle Travis Turner. Always loved to visit with them when they would visit my grandfather (Joseph Turner--uncle Travis's older brother) in Southeast Alabama. My deepest condolences.
MALISSA TURNER ROBERTS
Family
October 12, 2021
I can only hope to be like Marie as I grow older. I adored seeing her at the Hanover Branch Library where I work. I looked forward to her visits, and loved our talks. When I called her after hearing of her fall, she answered the phone in true Marie fashion. I asked how she was, and she replied "just fine!" when she obviously was not. I never heard her complain, only say how blessed she had been. I will miss her immensely. Prayers to her friends and family.
Lisa Flagg
Friend
September 12, 2021
So loved Marie will miss her so much.She was so kind and so willing to help. She was a ture friend
.
.