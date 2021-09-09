TURNER, Marie Whitlow, 95, of Hanover, finally received her wish and joined her Lord on September 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Turner; parents, Charles and Bertha Whitlow; sisters, Jean Whitlow Reaves and Louise Whitlow Paris; niece, Pat Weaver. She is survived by her nieces, Heidi Mills (Troy) and Holly Owen; nephew, Alan Paris; great-nieces, Abby Mills, Lindsay Smith and Haley Paris; great-nephews, Dylan Mills, Hunter Mills and Patrick Mitchell. She was a very loving, kind and special woman who was very strong in her faith. A blessing to many and always willing to lend a helping hand. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamberlayne Heights UMC, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2021.