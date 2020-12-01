HOLLAND, Mrs. Marie W., 90, of Emporia, widow of Walton R. "Red" Holland, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Bernard Wills Sr. and Margaret K. Wills; and was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Bernard "Pete" Wills Jr., William Alfred Wills; and a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Wills. Mrs. Holland is survived by a son, Al Holland (Penny); two daughters, Rita Barnes (Harrell) and Debbie Delbridge (Tom); grandsons, Chris and Brandon Holland and Matthew and Logan Delbridge; great-grandchildren, Mason Holland and Waylynn Delbridge; sister-in-law, Annie Wills; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.