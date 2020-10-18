SELFE, Marie Waters, age 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Bon Air, Va., to Edward and Thelma Waters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Selfe; her sister, Elsie Cosby; and her brother, Edward Waters; and stepson, Jimmy. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Marie is survived by her three sons, David (Robin) Baker, Danny (Julie) Baker and Steve (Heather) Baker; as well as five grandchildren, Cullen (Liz), Cody (Emilie), Haley (Alex), Jake and Zach; her former spouse, James Baker; and five stepchildren (Bobby, Nancy, Carolyn and Paul and their families).
The family would like to thank Westminster Canterbury Richmond for the care they provided her in her later years. For online condolonces visit www.woodyfuneral homehuguenot.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.