JANNER, Marilyn Patricia "Pat", age 91, of Richmond, Va, born in Hendersonville, N.C., and grew up in small towns in Kentucky. She considered herself a "Jewish hillbilly." She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Morris and Sara Fred Morris; brother, Charles Stanley Morris; and husband of 62-plus years, Martin Janner. She was survived by her son, Aaron Ray Janner; granddaughter, Sarah Kristan Orfanakis (Michael); and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rae Notnagle.



Pat graduated from the University of Miami in June of 1952, where she actually met the love of her life, Marty on the day she graduated. She has been a member of B'nai Shalom Synagogue and Temple Beth El and Beth El Sisterhood since coming to Richmond in 1968. In 2016, she became a 50-year life member of Hadassah, served as president of the Henrietta Szold Hadassah Group, president of the Richmond Chapter of Hadassah as well as serving on Hadassah's region board. She was honored with the Woman of the Year award by the Henrietta Szold Hadassah Group in 2005. She was a volunteer for many years at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens gift shop. She and Marty also volunteered for many years during the Garden's Festival of Lights from late November to early January. She sold Christmas trees for a few years for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) and volunteered in the office of EMS (Emergency Medical Service).



Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MADD or National Breast Cancer Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.