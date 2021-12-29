POWELL, Marilyn J., 82, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., surrounded by her family. A native of Union, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Hurley Watson. She spent her early years working for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. in Denver, Colo. and Fort Myers, Fla. She met her loving husband, Bill, in Denver and spent 41 years together before his passing in September of 2012. Christmas Eve of this year would have been their 50th wedding anniversary, which they are now celebrating together in heaven. Besides her beloved husband, Willis "Bill" G. Powell; she was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Killian; sister, Hazel "Becky" Fogle; and brother, Harold Watson. A truly selfless person, she lived her life to serve the Lord, her family and others in the community. Marilyn was a member of Rocky Hill United Methodist Church and an active member of the UMW. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Marilyn is survived by her devoted daughter, Lanie White (Matthew) of Blackstone; two sons, Robert W. Powell of Fairfax, Va. and Willis G. Powell Jr. (Carol) of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Maxey Watson (Sarah) and Hugh Watson Jr. (Carolyn). The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
; Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org
; or Rocky Hill United Methodist Church. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.