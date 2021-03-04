SNODGRASS, Marilyn Maguire, 90, of Urbanna, Va., passed away February 23, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. She was born August 10, 1930, to Lincoln and Myrtie (Adams) Maguire, who predecease her; as does a son, Russell Snodgrass. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Snodgrass; their children, Mary Reday, Thomas Snodgrass and Suzanne Klaas; and nine grandchildren, Cody, Levi and Ella Reday, Alexander and Benjamin Snodgrass, Madelyn and Jacob Snodgrass and Joseph and Julia Klaas. Additional surviving family includes Richard Klaas, Edward Reday and Regina Snodgrass. Marilyn was an elementary school teacher in Millersville, Pa. and Dillsburg, Pa., until she and her husband retired to Urbanna. She enjoyed her family, playing bridge, sewing, gardening and spending her winters on Fort Myers Beach. A celebration of her life will be held in Urbanna at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
Always a smile for those she encountered.
Doug and Sharon Cuyler
March 23, 2021
Marilyn was a great Euchre player and a kind lady. When I complimented her on the light she brought to euchre, her and Jim knocked on my door a week or two later and handed me a light just like it they had picked up for me at the rummage sale where they had gotten hers. So sweet !!
Don and Jan Schmidt
March 22, 2021
Marilyn was a kind and sweet lady we will miss her so much here at Red Coconut. Rest In Peace.