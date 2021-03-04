SNODGRASS, Marilyn Maguire, 90, of Urbanna, Va., passed away February 23, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. She was born August 10, 1930, to Lincoln and Myrtie (Adams) Maguire, who predecease her; as does a son, Russell Snodgrass. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Snodgrass; their children, Mary Reday, Thomas Snodgrass and Suzanne Klaas; and nine grandchildren, Cody, Levi and Ella Reday, Alexander and Benjamin Snodgrass, Madelyn and Jacob Snodgrass and Joseph and Julia Klaas. Additional surviving family includes Richard Klaas, Edward Reday and Regina Snodgrass. Marilyn was an elementary school teacher in Millersville, Pa. and Dillsburg, Pa., until she and her husband retired to Urbanna. She enjoyed her family, playing bridge, sewing, gardening and spending her winters on Fort Myers Beach. A celebration of her life will be held in Urbanna at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.