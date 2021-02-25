Menu
Marina Dodson "GaGa" Weatherless
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
WEATHERLESS, Marina Dodson "GaGa", 91, of Richmond, departed this life February 22, 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Loretta Mickens, Francine Woods (Earl) and Valerie Weatherless; two sons, Joe and Jarvis Weatherless; two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Gloria Underdue; sister-in-law, Gladys Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Wilson & Associates
Rip
Cathy Harris
February 26, 2021
