WEATHERLESS, Marina Dodson "GaGa", 91, of Richmond, departed this life February 22, 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Loretta Mickens, Francine Woods (Earl) and Valerie Weatherless; two sons, Joe and Jarvis Weatherless; two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Gloria Underdue; sister-in-law, Gladys Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.