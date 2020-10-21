HORNE, Marine Farmer, 88, of Richmond, departed this life October 20, 2020. Surviving are her children, Carolyn, Doris, Earnest Jr. and Eddie Horne, Sr.; a host of grandchildren (Steven L. Horne, reared as a son); great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary McNeal; brother, Jimmie Farmer; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2020.