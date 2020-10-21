Menu
Marine Farmer Horne
HORNE, Marine Farmer, 88, of Richmond, departed this life October 20, 2020. Surviving are her children, Carolyn, Doris, Earnest Jr. and Eddie Horne, Sr.; a host of grandchildren (Steven L. Horne, reared as a son); great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary McNeal; brother, Jimmie Farmer; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 26, 2020