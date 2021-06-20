Big O!!! We will forever miss you down here. But I know you´ll hold it down up there until we see you again. I remember when I first got my first car and I couldn´t show my brother because he was away at college so I called you up and you told me to stop by ya crib. I was mad hype so I could show you because showing you was like showing him. Y´all was "the bar" for me. And you gave me that look and nodding ya head. That was all I needed. And we rode out. You´ll be forever missed. Rest In Power

Shawn Collier Friend June 25, 2021