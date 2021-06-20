CHRISTIAN, Mario Antione, 42, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Mario Day-Christian. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Ayanna Day-Christian; parents, Moses and Deborah Allen; grandmother, Bertana Christian; sister, Angela Christian; girlfriend, Dejohnette Campbell; nephew, Omarion Henley; uncle, Ernest Christian Jr.; aunts, Kimberly Walker (Eric) and Jean Wright (Dennis); cousin, Sonya Day; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.