Mario Antione Christian
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
CHRISTIAN, Mario Antione, 42, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Mario Day-Christian. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Ayanna Day-Christian; parents, Moses and Deborah Allen; grandmother, Bertana Christian; sister, Angela Christian; girlfriend, Dejohnette Campbell; nephew, Omarion Henley; uncle, Ernest Christian Jr.; aunts, Kimberly Walker (Eric) and Jean Wright (Dennis); cousin, Sonya Day; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
VA
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel 2110 E Laburnum Ave
with livestreaming, Richmond, VA
Big O!!! We will forever miss you down here. But I know you´ll hold it down up there until we see you again. I remember when I first got my first car and I couldn´t show my brother because he was away at college so I called you up and you told me to stop by ya crib. I was mad hype so I could show you because showing you was like showing him. Y´all was "the bar" for me. And you gave me that look and nodding ya head. That was all I needed. And we rode out. You´ll be forever missed. Rest In Power
Shawn Collier
Friend
June 25, 2021
Praise HIM, Family to Family ,we send you all of our love and condolences. May you be blessed with peace . Brother Mario, Thank you my brother . Thank you for your care and compassion . Thank you for being a leader. Thank for gifting me your time . Thank you for being a stand up man. Big O,thank you for being my friend .
La'Mont Davis
Friend
June 23, 2021
You have my sincerest condolences...so sorry for your loss...
Gwendolyn Gathers
Friend
June 22, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort and strength to the family. Losing a lifelong friend is so unbelievably hurtful, but I pray that you immediately reunited with your son at the pearly gates. Rest peacefully Mario.... u are and forever will be greatly missed friend
Shon
Friend
June 22, 2021
This is so very hard. I am at lost for words. The team moms are still here with you and for Ayanna. Hug your baby boy and rest easy.
Lisa E Harper
Friend
June 21, 2021
