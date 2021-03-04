Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mario Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Mario, 63, of Richmond, departed this life March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie V. Johnson. He is survived by his devoted mother, Daisy L. Johnson; sister, Janester Brim (Murkley); brothers, Robert N. and Leonard M. Johnson; two nieces; sister-in-law, Angela B. Johnson; two aunts, Adelaide V. Dent and Gloria B. Jones; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
mario and i were the army together a good sorry too hear he gone ,the familly is in my PRAYER
BOBBY GRESHAM
March 31, 2021
My Friend from Elementary School. Rest Peaceful Boss.
Floyd Johnson
March 4, 2021
Condolences from the Short Family
Beatrice Short Matthews
March 4, 2021
OFFERING OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME OLD FREIND FROM WHITCOMB COURT
MELVIN SHORT .PARKS & RECREATION
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results