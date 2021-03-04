JOHNSON, Mario, 63, of Richmond, departed this life March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie V. Johnson. He is survived by his devoted mother, Daisy L. Johnson; sister, Janester Brim (Murkley); brothers, Robert N. and Leonard M. Johnson; two nieces; sister-in-law, Angela B. Johnson; two aunts, Adelaide V. Dent and Gloria B. Jones; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Interment private.