Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mario Ricardo Day-Christian
2002 - 2020
BORN
2002
DIED
2020
DAY-CHRISTIAN, Mario Ricardo, 18, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tiffany Bonita Day; and uncle, Finley Ricardo Day. He leaves cherished memories to his father, Mario Christian; sister, Ayanna Day-Christian; grandparents, Moses Allen (Deborah), Finley Day, Linda Cavitt; great-grandmother, Dolores Day; aunt, Angela Christian; cousins, Sonya Turner, Omarion, Michael Jr., Makiyah and Christopher; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where there will be a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
My sincerest condolences to the family of Mario. I am heartbroken that one of our students lost their life at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family esp his little sister. Sending prayers of comfort and love during this sad time.
Joanna Minott
September 28, 2020
Prayers are with Mario's family and friends during this difficult time. Peace and love, Laurie Shadowen (AJC teacher)
Laurie Shadowen
September 28, 2020
I only knew Mario from the halls of Huguenot, but each time he passed my classroom, he would always say hello. Occasionally, he just come up an hug me for no apparent reason. He was a sweetheart. He will be missed.
Amanda Simon
September 28, 2020
Corey Mincey
September 26, 2020
Corey Mincey
September 26, 2020
First and foremost I would like to send condolences to Mario's family. We will miss his smile and laughter. My family was lucky to have him for the past year as he was dating my daughter. Mario's kindness and love for people shined through everytime he met someone. We are crushed that he is no longer here. He was just about to start a job at Amazon warehouse! Time lessons all wounds and I know we will all get through this! I gonna miss you Mario! Love always you extra Ma!ddd
Yolanda Wilson
September 25, 2020
Yolanda Wilson
September 24, 2020
Yolanda Wilson
September 24, 2020
Yolanda Wilson
September 24, 2020
Yolanda Wilson
September 24, 2020
First and foremost I send my condolences to Mario's family. He's been a part of my family for the past 1 year that he was dating my daughter. My entire family is sending prayers of peace, comfort and condolences, we too will miss Mario something fierce. I will miss his smile, his heart of gold and his love for asking life questions. Everyone that met him was blessed by his spirit of kindness and love. He will be forever remembered and forever missed. Love always, your extra Madddd
Yolanda Wilson
September 24, 2020
I definitely offer my sincerest and humblest condolences to the immediate family of Mario, Mr Christian, Ayanna, and their grandparents. Mario was definitely a great kid and has gone waay too soon. I always saw that Mario had great potential in him to do great things in life if he believed that he could. He was one of the young children that I had the privilege, pleasure and honor of knowing and helping that always seemed to bring a smile to my face and heart. He will definitely be missed and I know that Mario is resting beside his mother as we speak. I offer my prayers and condolences and thoughts to the family for peace and closure. I say in closing, if there is a need that I can help with, please reach out to me. May Mario rest in peace. Definitely gone too soon but he will never be forgotten.
Pastor Marcel Higgins and Family
September 24, 2020
My extended prayers are with the family during this time. My heart is so heavy hearing the news of his passing. He was a sweet kid and I will miss his smile.
Cella Payne
September 24, 2020