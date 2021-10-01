ELLIS, Marion Ray, Sr., passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Ellis; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Ellis. Ray is survived by his loving bride of 66 years, Barbara; daughters, Debbie Simmons (Slim) and Rose Baggerly (Jim); son, Ray Ellis Jr.; grandchildren, Jeremy Simmons (Michele), Travis Gilliam (Kristen), Zachary Simmons, Dusty Ray Simmons, Nathan Gilliam (Brandi), Thomas Ellis (Brooke), Morgan Ellis, Samantha Eley (Shane) and Kendall Ellis; bonus grandchildren, Kristen Baggerly and Daniel Baggerly (Kim); great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kylie, Ella, Olivia, Kenzie, Holden, Sawyer and Lawson; bonus great-grandchildren, Ledger and Loucille; brother, Frank Ellis; sister, Catherine Coleman; a host of nieces and nephews and countless friends. Ray had a strong faith in God, loved his entire family unconditionally and had a true respect for his country. While serving in the U.S. Army, he met the love of his life and married her a mere month later. Ray retired from Reynolds Metals and Terry's Small Engine Repair. He was honest and honorable, with a smile that could light up a room. He was a great listener and willing to share his advice - sometimes when you might not want it! Ray was quick to make a friend of everyone he met throughout his life. He was a true gentleman's gentleman. A graveside service will be held next to the mausoleum at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please be like Ray - extend kindness and assistance to your family, friends and neighbors. The entire family sends our heartfelt thank you to Kristen Gilliam for helping us all during this difficult time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.