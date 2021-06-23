HALL, Marion Linwood, 90, of Richmond, departed this life on June 20, 2021. He joyfully rejoins his wife, Maryanne Hall, who predeceased him in 2005; and his son, Michael Hall, who predeceased him in 2009. Marion was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a much-loved member of the community. He was a light to many over the years. Marion is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Hall Hanson and Richard and Kay Hall Shalaski and Tom; daughter-in-law, Alice Hall; six grandchildren, Bryan Bell (Rita), Ashlee Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Stephen Hanson (Stephanie), Gracelyn Shalaski and Andrew Shalaski; and one great-granddaughter, Maeleigh Hanson. Marion most of all loved to spend time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his work and his work colleagues, volunteering, golfing and eating out with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many. His remains rest at Bliley's Funeral Home - Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park.
My deepest sympathy to Marion's family. He was a great friend and frequent diner. I will miss him and the many conversations we shared from Friendly's to Nicks. rest in peace Marion
Kathy Kane
Friend
July 6, 2021
Marion was such a good friend and mentor when we worked together at the insurance agency, we continued that friendship with occasional luncheons to catch up on family and friends. I will miss him. May God bless the family and your hearts be filled with special memories.
Cynthia Mckinney
Work
June 23, 2021
Mr. Hall was always such a sweet and pleasant gentleman. He volunteered in the facility I worked out, and just loved the residents. They would look forward to seeing him.