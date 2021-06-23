HALL, Marion Linwood, 90, of Richmond, departed this life on June 20, 2021. He joyfully rejoins his wife, Maryanne Hall, who predeceased him in 2005; and his son, Michael Hall, who predeceased him in 2009. Marion was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a much-loved member of the community. He was a light to many over the years. Marion is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Hall Hanson and Richard and Kay Hall Shalaski and Tom; daughter-in-law, Alice Hall; six grandchildren, Bryan Bell (Rita), Ashlee Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Stephen Hanson (Stephanie), Gracelyn Shalaski and Andrew Shalaski; and one great-granddaughter, Maeleigh Hanson. Marion most of all loved to spend time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his work and his work colleagues, volunteering, golfing and eating out with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many. His remains rest at Bliley's Funeral Home - Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.