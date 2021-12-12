Menu
Marion Tyro "Billy" Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
HARRIS, Marion Tyro "Billy", 77, departed this life on December 7, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Marion Harris Jr. (Michelle) and Daniel Harris (Christine); his longtime partner for over 30 years, Rita Rogers; two sisters, Pauline Gordon and Darlene Sims-Cornish (Handy) of Hebron, Maryland; brother, Frank Sims; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 12 noon.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Dec
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolence to Darlene and her family
Cynthia Simpson
December 15, 2021
We are sorry for the lost of your brother. Dear Sister-in Law.
Orlando and Michelle Acevedo
December 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wanda Bage
Work
December 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
December 12, 2021
