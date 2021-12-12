HARRIS, Marion Tyro "Billy", 77, departed this life on December 7, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Marion Harris Jr. (Michelle) and Daniel Harris (Christine); his longtime partner for over 30 years, Rita Rogers; two sisters, Pauline Gordon and Darlene Sims-Cornish (Handy) of Hebron, Maryland; brother, Frank Sims; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 12 noon.