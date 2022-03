JONES, Marion M., 90, of Charles City, Va., entered eternal rest on Friday, May 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140 (this is a change of location). A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 also at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com