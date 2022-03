KELLEY, Marion Lynwood "Lyn", Jr., died on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the age of 80. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., Bon Air, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.