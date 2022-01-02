Menu
Marisa Wilson Napier
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claiborne L. Wilson Jr. and June Chenault Wilson; and a brother, William "Scott" Wilson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, James "Jimmy" Napier; four children, Amy Coppedge (Chris), Carey Bell, Lee Johnston and Jordan Johnston (Allie); stepdaughter, Mary Napier; 13 grandchildren, Braedon, Britt, Brooks, Berkley, Francie, Ty, Jake, June, Mary Grace, David, Hope, Madelynn and Nathaniel; two brothers, Steve Wilson and Danny Wilson (Cara). Marisa was a proud Lee-Davis graduate (Class of 1977). She loved to travel with her husband, especially to Nags Head and fishing at the beach. Marisa had a deep and abiding love for her children and grandchildren. Her family was her life. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASK, childhood cancer organization at askccf.org/donate.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Hanover Memorial Park
4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy Sending prayers and love to you and your family.
Sherry and Tony Shortridge
January 3, 2022
Sending our love and prayers, Jimmy and family.
Nadine & Doug Moyer
December 31, 2021
