Marjorie Ann Boyd
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BOYD, Marjorie Ann, 95, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with her Lord on December 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Boyd. She is survived by her children, Jim and Susan Boyd, of Greenville, S.C., Mary and Steve Maitland, of Ford, Va., Anne and Craig Harney, of North Chesterfield, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua, Jeff (Monique) and Maggie Boyd, Benjamin, Garrett and Emily Maitland, Rachel and Catherine Harney; great-granddaughter, Mia Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Boyd was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church, serving and participating in many capacities. Her family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for their loving care during her final days. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Music Ministry of Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, or Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
