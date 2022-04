CLARY, Marjorie A., The Lord called her home on June 18, 2021. She was preceded by her late husband, Joseph T. Clary; her daughter, Maria Floyd (Ronnie); and her two sons, TC Clary (Angel) and Nick Clary; as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandson. The family will be having a memorial service in her honor at Staples Mill Road Baptist Church on July 10, 2021 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.