YOUNT, Marjorie Evelyn Allen, 95, of Richmond, died on October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Helen Allen; her sister, Phyllis Seybolt; and her husband of 72 years, Dr. Jack E. Yount. She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Buckley (John), Kristy Yount and Jan Meriwether; her grandchildren, Amanda Buckley, Jeb Buckley, Jack Meriwether (Cortney) and Matthew Meriwether (Jill); her great-grandchildren, James Meriwether, Bennett Meriwether and Virginia Meriwether. She was a member and past president of the Commonwealth Woman's Club and the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century. A member of Chancellor Wythe Chapter of the DAR and the Mayflower Society. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and a Docent at the Virginia Governor's Mansion. She was a member of River Road Church, Baptist. Services will be private with interment in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RAL (Richmond Animal League) at 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236 or online at www.ral.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.