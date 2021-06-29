JOHNSON, Marjorie E., went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021. A native of Fluvanna Co., Virginia, she was predeceased by her father, Samuel E. Seay; her mother, Elizabeth Baker Seay, both residing in Fluvanna, Co., Virginia; her sister, Phyllis E. Coutlakis of Lighthouse Pt., Fla.; her brother, Curtis W. Seay of Troy, Va.; and her loving husband of 61 years, Sidney P. Johnson of Madison, Wis.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Lynne Marie Hudson and husband, Charles, of Chesapeake, Va.; her son, Steven E. Johnson of Edgewater, Md.; sister-in-law, Diana Seay of Charlottesville, Va.; nephew, Bradley Seay and family of Davidson, Md.; nephew, Norman Seay and family of Macungie, Pa.; and many cousins.
Marjorie had retired from Information Services of the Va. Dept. of Education in Richmond, Va., as a Senior programmer analyst. She was a member of the Fluvanna Historical Society; the Huguenot Society of Manakin in Virginia; a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church; and the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterway History Foundation of Chesapeake.
Her burial will be at Fork Union Baptist Church cemetery in Fork Union, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23322. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the online guestbook at: www.omanfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.