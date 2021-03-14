LIVESAY, Marjorie Haycox, 92, went to live in her eternal heavenly home on March 9, 2021. Margie was born in Richmond, Va. on October 6, 1928. She was the only daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Haycox. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Livesay; and brothers, Harry Haycox Jr. and George Edward Haycox. She is survived by her children, Linda Stephens (Billy), Cindy Angus (Bill), Debbie Hackworth (Steve) and Jimmy Livesay Jr. (Janie); grandchildren, Billy Stephens (Carla King), Kara Stephens, Kristin Fowlkes (Adam), Chris Hackworth, Taylor Groves (Ashton) and Brett Livesay (Alyssia Masini); and many other extended family members. She also enjoyed a special relationship with the children and grandchildren of her son-in-law, Bill Angus: Jason Angus (Kathryn) and their children, Mae Wallace and Walker and Will Angus (Patti) and their children, Bo and Sebastian. Margie graduated from John Marshall High School, class of 1946, and attended Mary Washington College. She worked as the first secretary for Horner & Newell Realtors and later, as a substitute teacher and school bus driver for Chesterfield County. She was a member of Bethany Place Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and nursery worker. She was also involved in many other areas of community service for over 40 years. Her greatest loves were God, her family, children and the "Rivah." She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. All who knew her were touched by her selfless service to others. She treasured the time she spent with all of her family at her Rappahannock River home. She also looked forward to the many special trips she and her husband, Jimmy, provided for all the children and grandchildren each year. She loved traveling to many other destinations, experiencing new adventures and enjoying God's beautiful creation. A special thanks to Ascend Hospice, her wonderful caregiver, Rossi Hernandez and the many others who cared for her in her final years as she dealt with Dementia and Parkinson's. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family burial at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Place Baptist Church, 1501 S. Providence Rd, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, or New Life for Youth, 1005 Turner Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23225.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
8 Entries
Jeff Heden, Classmate of Cindy
March 19, 2021
Joel and I are so sorry to hear of your loss today. Marjorie will always have a special place in our hearts.
Jan Wiley Ashworth
March 17, 2021
What a purposeful and joyful life!! I sure do miss ALL of you! May peace be with the entire family as you remember sweet Margie.
Susan Ashburn
March 15, 2021
Mrs. Livesay has always been a big part of my life, and just precious to me. She was my Sunday School teacher at Central Baptist and encouraged me in what it meant to accept Jesus as my Savior, a decision I rejoice in daily. Her home was always open for a visit. One of our last times together was in the kitchen after Mr. Livesay died and we just shared so many wonderful memories and blessings. She was always so kind and I loved spending time with her through the years. I know you all feel her loss but rejoice in the knowledge that she is with her Lord and Savior and you will be together again. Love to you all!
Susan Moore
March 15, 2021
She was a wonderful neighbor and friend. I think of the her and family. Often Remembering all the good times we had
Helen Williams
March 14, 2021
Mrs. Livesay was one of my Sunday School teachers at Central Baptist Church when I was a little girl, 50-some years ago. I remember she asked each of us to tell the group something special about ourselves, something at which we excelled. Other girls were saying they were good in sports, art, etc., but I couldn't think of a single thing. She assured me that each one of us had special talents, and then she helped me think of something I did well. So, thank you, Mrs. Livesay, for making one little girl feel special. I'm wishing strength and peace for her family during this difficult time. Mary Ellen (Daniel) Price
Mary Ellen Price
March 14, 2021
My sincerest condolences go out to the entire Livesay family. I attended high school with Jimmy and was at their house many times. Mrs. Livesay was a sweet yet feisty lady that kept all of us in line. She will greatly missed by many. May God bless the family during this time.
Bobby Drummond
March 14, 2021
I have such precious memories of Margie at both Bethany Place and Community Bible Study. I had the joy of being her core leader for a time in Bible study. She taught me so much. What a godly woman! She cared so much for others. And such a fabulous cook who generously shared her delicious food with so many. May God comfort her precious family during this time of loss.