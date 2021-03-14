LIVESAY, Marjorie Haycox, 92, went to live in her eternal heavenly home on March 9, 2021. Margie was born in Richmond, Va. on October 6, 1928. She was the only daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Haycox. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Livesay; and brothers, Harry Haycox Jr. and George Edward Haycox. She is survived by her children, Linda Stephens (Billy), Cindy Angus (Bill), Debbie Hackworth (Steve) and Jimmy Livesay Jr. (Janie); grandchildren, Billy Stephens (Carla King), Kara Stephens, Kristin Fowlkes (Adam), Chris Hackworth, Taylor Groves (Ashton) and Brett Livesay (Alyssia Masini); and many other extended family members. She also enjoyed a special relationship with the children and grandchildren of her son-in-law, Bill Angus: Jason Angus (Kathryn) and their children, Mae Wallace and Walker and Will Angus (Patti) and their children, Bo and Sebastian. Margie graduated from John Marshall High School, class of 1946, and attended Mary Washington College. She worked as the first secretary for Horner & Newell Realtors and later, as a substitute teacher and school bus driver for Chesterfield County. She was a member of Bethany Place Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and nursery worker. She was also involved in many other areas of community service for over 40 years. Her greatest loves were God, her family, children and the "Rivah." She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. All who knew her were touched by her selfless service to others. She treasured the time she spent with all of her family at her Rappahannock River home. She also looked forward to the many special trips she and her husband, Jimmy, provided for all the children and grandchildren each year. She loved traveling to many other destinations, experiencing new adventures and enjoying God's beautiful creation. A special thanks to Ascend Hospice, her wonderful caregiver, Rossi Hernandez and the many others who cared for her in her final years as she dealt with Dementia and Parkinson's. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family burial at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Place Baptist Church, 1501 S. Providence Rd, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, or New Life for Youth, 1005 Turner Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23225.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.