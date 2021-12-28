TAYLOR, Marjorie Ann, "Margie," 79, of Tappahannock, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Taylor; and her son, Chip Farmer. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Hileman (Louise); four children, Mike Taylor (Sandy), Shari Watson (Andy), Robin Paine (Thomas) and Julie Carneal (Chris); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and best friend, Jeannie Loser. "Margie" graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1960 and was a member of Tappahannock Memorial UMC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.