Marjorie Ann Taylor
TAYLOR, Marjorie Ann, "Margie," 79, of Tappahannock, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Taylor; and her son, Chip Farmer. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Hileman (Louise); four children, Mike Taylor (Sandy), Shari Watson (Andy), Robin Paine (Thomas) and Julie Carneal (Chris); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and best friend, Jeannie Loser. "Margie" graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1960 and was a member of Tappahannock Memorial UMC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
