WILLIAMS, Marjorie Mae Brizendine, 79, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pinkie and Earlene Brizendine; sister, Audrey McCain; brother and sister-in-law, Mallory and Brenda Brizendine; nephew, Michael Brizendine; cousin, Wayne Traylor; and great-granddaughter, Sierra Kinney. She is survived by her children, Sandra Kinney (Earl) and Douglas Williams; brother, Danny Brizendine (Ginny); cousin, Rosemary Bohannon; grandchildren, Jason, Pamela and Collin Kinney; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Margie will be lovingly remembered for her warmth and generosity, her excellent home cooking, her quickness to laugh and her love of music and football. She was especially devoted to her children and grandchildren. With her favorite birthday card sign-off, "Who loves you baby? Jesus and me," her family bids her a swift journey into the loving arms of Christ. The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.