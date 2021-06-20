Menu
Marjorie M. "Shelly" Wright
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
WRIGHT, Marjorie "Shelly" M., born October 27, 1946 passed peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2021. She has gone to be with the Lord and her loving husband, William Fletcher Wright. She is survived by her sons, Zachary F. Wright and family, William F. Wright "Pancho" and family. A memorial service will be held for family and friends between 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, at 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A committal service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Monday, June 28 at 3 p.m., where she will be placed with her husband; family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Wounded Warrior Project (one time donation option). Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
28
Committal
3:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
