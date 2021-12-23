Menu
Mark Andrew Cobb
FUNERAL HOME
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home & Crematory - Wakefield
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA
COBB, Mark Andrew, 44, passed away on December 2, 2021. He was the son of the late Philip Mark Cobb and Nancy Lee Dewberry Cobb. Legally blind and at one point confined to a wheelchair, Mark broke through the shackles of adversity. Never saying can't but always saying can. Today, we celebrate his life and remember his legacy. He is survived by his brother, Lucas David McCarthy. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Arms, 140 East Shore Dr., #200, Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or shelteringarms.thankyou4caring.org. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerFH.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
Mark was my next door neighbor to his property in Churchill...always pleasant...I would cook for him sometimes...I was extremely shocked to hear of his passing, I pray that his brother and others close to him find peace and comfort knowing his battles are over and he is resting in peace. Amen.
Diane
Friend
March 6, 2022
