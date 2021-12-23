COBB, Mark Andrew, 44, passed away on December 2, 2021. He was the son of the late Philip Mark Cobb and Nancy Lee Dewberry Cobb. Legally blind and at one point confined to a wheelchair, Mark broke through the shackles of adversity. Never saying can't but always saying can. Today, we celebrate his life and remember his legacy. He is survived by his brother, Lucas David McCarthy. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Arms, 140 East Shore Dr., #200, Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or shelteringarms.thankyou4caring.org
. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerFH.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.