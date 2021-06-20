Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mark Reagan DeBruhl
ABOUT
Atlee High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
DEBRUHL, Mark Reagan, 59, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Cooper DeBruhl; his father-in-law, John Ashby Bowden Jr.; and sister-in-law, Dina Christine Bowden. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Jennifer Bowden DeBruhl; precious son, Jordan Ashby DeBruhl; his father, Garry Glenn DeBruhl of Stuart; his mother-in-law, Jean Bowden; brother, Christopher Dean DeBruhl of Patrick Springs; sister, Traci DeBruhl Roberson (Joel) of Stuart; niece, Casey Nowlin (Courtney) of Patrick Springs; nephews, CJ DeBruhl of College Station, Texas and Wesley Roberson of Stuart; great-nephew, Trae Nowlin of Patrick Springs; his Cooper cousins; godson, Sean McClanahan of Raleigh; and a family of friends. Mark was a proud graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Class of 1983 Echo Company. He continued his education, receiving master's degrees from both Virginia Commonwealth University and Liberty University. He dedicated 30 years of his life to public service with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and Hanover County Department of Public Utilities. Following his retirement, Mark obtained a Virginia Teaching License and continued giving back to his community as a substitute teacher at Atlee High School. Mark was a dedicated volunteer and meet official for both the Pebble Creek Swim Team (Greater Richmond Aquatic League) and Hanover Hurricanes (Virginia Swimming). Mark was a lifelong adventurer, skydiving at The Citadel, master scuba diver with over 600 scuba dives, exploring the Chesapeake Bay sailing "Legacy" with his family and traveling the U.S. and the world. He lived his life full of spirit and love, touching the lives of everyone he met. Never one for making grand gestures, Mark preferred to work quietly to encourage friends, students and swimmers to be the best they could be. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Song Church, 7450 Colts Neck Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. and on Wednesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Stuart Baptist Church, 108 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, Va. Interment will be held at a later date and will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Citadel Foundation, https://foundation.citadel.edu/ or the New Song Church Building Fund, https://www.newsongumc.org. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Song Church
7450 Colts Neck Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Stuart Baptist Church
108 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. My sincerest condolences to all.
Judy Swystun
Work
July 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear passing of Mark, I knew Mark through diving with him at quarry. May God bless you and your family
Gene Sorrell
Friend
July 2, 2021
Jennifer, My condolences to you and your family.
Erica Richardson
June 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this. I knew Mark in high school and later work some His sister and his sweet mother at Blue Ridge. My sincere sympathies to family and friends.
Pam Hall
School
June 24, 2021
Jennifer, Jordan and Jean - I was very sorry to hear of Mark's passing. Jennifer, I am the daughter of a friend of your Mom's and just wanted to know our thoughts are with you and family. It seems Mark was full of life and I am sure this will carry on with all of you. You are in my prayers. Lou Ann Jewell
Lou Ann Jewell
June 23, 2021
My Condolences to you and your family in this time of sorry.
Queenie Byrd
Other
June 22, 2021
My sincere condolences to Jennifer and family...
Deborah Sawyer
Other
June 22, 2021
My condolences.
Charles Koonce, Jr.
Other
June 21, 2021
Jennifer, Jordan and the DeBruhl and Bowden families remain in our prayers. May Mark rest in heavenly peace.
Unwanna and Louis Dabney
Other
June 21, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss. May God give you peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Larry & Suzanne Hutchens
Other
June 19, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Jennier and Jordan. Mark was a great guy and family man.
Leo Rutledge
Friend
June 19, 2021
