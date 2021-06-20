DEBRUHL, Mark Reagan, 59, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Cooper DeBruhl; his father-in-law, John Ashby Bowden Jr.; and sister-in-law, Dina Christine Bowden. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Jennifer Bowden DeBruhl; precious son, Jordan Ashby DeBruhl; his father, Garry Glenn DeBruhl of Stuart; his mother-in-law, Jean Bowden; brother, Christopher Dean DeBruhl of Patrick Springs; sister, Traci DeBruhl Roberson (Joel) of Stuart; niece, Casey Nowlin (Courtney) of Patrick Springs; nephews, CJ DeBruhl of College Station, Texas and Wesley Roberson of Stuart; great-nephew, Trae Nowlin of Patrick Springs; his Cooper cousins; godson, Sean McClanahan of Raleigh; and a family of friends. Mark was a proud graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Class of 1983 Echo Company. He continued his education, receiving master's degrees from both Virginia Commonwealth University and Liberty University. He dedicated 30 years of his life to public service with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and Hanover County Department of Public Utilities. Following his retirement, Mark obtained a Virginia Teaching License and continued giving back to his community as a substitute teacher at Atlee High School. Mark was a dedicated volunteer and meet official for both the Pebble Creek Swim Team (Greater Richmond Aquatic League) and Hanover Hurricanes (Virginia Swimming). Mark was a lifelong adventurer, skydiving at The Citadel, master scuba diver with over 600 scuba dives, exploring the Chesapeake Bay sailing "Legacy" with his family and traveling the U.S. and the world. He lived his life full of spirit and love, touching the lives of everyone he met. Never one for making grand gestures, Mark preferred to work quietly to encourage friends, students and swimmers to be the best they could be. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Song Church, 7450 Colts Neck Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. and on Wednesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Stuart Baptist Church, 108 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, Va. Interment will be held at a later date and will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Citadel Foundation, https://foundation.citadel.edu/
or the New Song Church Building Fund, https://www.newsongumc.org
. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.