DENNY, Mark, 68, of North Chesterfield, died peacefully on June 23, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family and close friends after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mark was born on February 26, 1953 in Petersburg to George E. Denny and Doris Pride Denny. He attended and graduated from Colonial Heights High School, where he played basketball and baseball as well as played lead guitar in the local band "The Other Side." While at Colonial Heights High School, he met the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Cindy. Mark started working at E.I. DuPont right out of high school and had a long career there, where he met lifelong friends. He loved being with his family, especially at their home on the river, where he enjoyed boating, fishing and skiing. He was an incredible guitar player and loved everything that had to do with music. He was loved fiercely by everyone who ever met him and he will be greatly missed. Mark's life would seem short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. He brought such joy to our family! Mark is survived by his wife, Cindy Stevens Denny; children, Lauren Denny Roberts (Corey), Lindsay Denny and Blake Denny (Erin Powell); grandchildren, Brayden Roberts, Kaleb Contreras, Riston Powell and Heather Fuller; and sisters, Patsy Mann and Terri Horak (Kenny). A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
, where a link to a livestream of the memorial service may also be found.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.