Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark Howard Rosenbloom
ROSENBLOOM, Mark Howard, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rosenbloom; and son, Michael W. Rosenbloom. He is survived by his mother, Irma Rosenbloom; brother, Steve Rosenbloom (Donna); daughters, Lynn Bowman and Jacqui Newitt (Glenn); grandchildren, Trinity, Ty and Kevin. Mark worked for his dad early in life at Campus Modes and was the co-owner of West Home Health Care for 30 years. He loved live music, the Jets, Yankees and went to all Broadway plays in Richmond. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and was a member of the Richmond Bridge Association, where he was a Sapphire Life Master. Mark loved life, his family, friends, Myrtle Beach and backgammon. He made new friends everywhere he went. He was loved. The family will received friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Live streaming of the service can be accessed from the obituary page at blileys.com. Click on triubte wall for link.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.