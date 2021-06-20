ORENYO, Mark Richard, 67, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2021 after a long battle with MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Adele Levandoski Orenyo. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Orenyo; brothers, Drew and Chuck Orenyo; and stepchildren, Conrad Hubbard, Julian Hubbard and Adena Teague. He was born and raised in Toms River, N.J. and later moved to Richmond, Va. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a master's degree in Operations Research and Mathematics. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.