Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Richard Orenyo
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ORENYO, Mark Richard, 67, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2021 after a long battle with MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Adele Levandoski Orenyo. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Orenyo; brothers, Drew and Chuck Orenyo; and stepchildren, Conrad Hubbard, Julian Hubbard and Adena Teague. He was born and raised in Toms River, N.J. and later moved to Richmond, Va. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a master's degree in Operations Research and Mathematics. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I mean Chuck!! So sorry
Greg
Family
October 6, 2021
So sad to hear of Mark's passing... just saw this... I have many fond memories from our youth, of Mark, Church and Drew... He was really a great guy. Greg Chapin,SC
Greg Weigold
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results