Mark Douglas Thompson
THOMPSON, Mark Douglas, 47, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Thompson; and stepgrandmother, Mary Poulin; and stepdad, James Poulin. He is survived by his son, Kyle D. Thompson; mother, "Mama Bear" Joan Thompson; brother, Andre Poulin; grandmother, Norma Jean Thompson; aunts and uncles, Virgil Thompson, Joyce Bucci-Thompson, Margie Thompson (#2 Mom), Jeannie Thompson, James Thompson, Deb and Bob Klash, Lorraine and Melvin Martinovich and Pam and Jim Mazaris; and many cousins, Taylor Thompson, Jerrod Rowlett, Ashlee Sacdalan, Stacey Conley who called Mark, "Big Brother", Carrie Roman, Amanda, Lucas and Andrew Thompson, Julieanne Harris and Nicholas Mazaris. Mark will always be in our hearts and missed dearly. He never knew a stranger and helped those in need. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, March 25, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
