CLAYTOR, Mark Wesley, Jr., 44, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Casey; two children, Sarah and Micah; parents, Teresa and Mark; mother-in-law, Becky; siblings, Christy (Jay), Casey and Lindsey; sister-in-law, Kelly; and his nieces and nephews, Zach, Aliza, Wesley and Elise. Mark graduated from Atlee High School in 1994. He enjoyed spending his time coaching football, racing go-karts and stewing up chili for his family. Mark will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father and friend to many. He was an avid animal lover and loved sharing his humor with others. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Capital City Speedway, 11067 Johnson Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA or to the Hume-Lee Transplant Center.

