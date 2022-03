I WILL MISS MY AUNT MARKETER SHE WAS SUCH A GREAT PERSON AND A GREAT COOK. PRAYERS GO OUT TO ALL OF MY FAMILY ESPECIALLY TO MY COUSIN CINDY LOSING THE PERSON THAT BROUGHT HER INTO THIS WORLD AND GAVE HER LIFE AND MY MOM PEGGY THIS WAS HER VERY LAST LIVING AND FIRST BORN SISTER

DICEITHIA WHITE February 27, 2021