FITZPATRICK, Marlyse Regine Rose Alphonsine Kinder, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Yvonne McGuffin (Ron), Susie Harris (Cliff), Fitz Fitpatrick, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick (Jan); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marlyse's life will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to your local SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.woodyfunera