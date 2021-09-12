Menu
Marlyse Regine Rose Fitzpatrick
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
FITZPATRICK, Marlyse Regine Rose Alphonsine Kinder, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Yvonne McGuffin (Ron), Susie Harris (Cliff), Fitz Fitpatrick, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick (Jan); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marlyse's life will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to your local SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.woodyfunera

lhomeparham.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Woody Funeral Home Parham
