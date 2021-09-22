JONES, Marne Reese, 84, of Dinwiddie, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Born in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clifford E. and Roberta Reese. She grew up in Hopewell, where she met the love of her life, Fred Jones (1997). Marne's family moved to Dinwiddie, where she finished high school and was Miss Dinwiddie. She graduated from Mary Washington College, where she made lifelong friends. She married Fred, and they started their life together in North Carolina before returning to Dinwiddie, Virginia to raise their daughters. Marne and Fred began their life in their first business in Virginia, building houses for those who would not have been able to otherwise be homeowners. She was a caring teacher in Petersburg, Virginia, who took great interest in her students' personal and scholastic success, leading to many lifelong relationships. She was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church for over 30 years until its later merger with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. She served in many capacities including the Vestry and as Senior Warden. Marne loved the life that she and Fred built together until his passing in 1997. Marne loved life and spending time with her family, and if you knew her, you were family. She was a friend to everyone. She and Fred enjoyed many adventures together until his passing in 1997. Marne enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and most recently assisting in the care of her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sara Uzel (Mark), Kary Young (Rod) and Anne C. Jones; grandchildren, Mallory Uzel and Camille Uzel, Lauren Drew (Jeff), Sterling Young, Hayden Young, Logan Young; great-grandchildren, Hudson Drew, Ella Drew and Paige Drew; nephews, Scot Jones and Ryan Jones. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marne's residence located at 11108 Butler Road. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 7800 Lew Jones Rd., McKenney, Va. 23872. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Interment will take place in Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
. It is important for everyone to stay safe as we celebrate Marne's life. We hope you are vaccinated or will wear a mask when attending. We ask that if you show any signs of illness or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 to please stay home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.