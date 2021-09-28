ENGLAND, Dr. Marshall C., passed away on September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana, who was his college sweetheart and best friend for 54 years; his infant son, "Tiger"; his brother, Bill England; and his parents, Marshall Sr. and Lura. Marshall graduated from Maryville College in 1954, the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in 1958 and the Medical College of Virginia Graduate Studies in 1967. He was certified by The American Board of Endodontics in 1981. Marshall was Program Director at Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. He was an avid fly fisherman and he loved his trips to Canada. He also had a love for antique cars, of which he had several over the years. Upon retirement, Marshall returned to his hometown of Maryville, Tennessee. Marshall was uncle, cousin and friend to many wonderful people who will miss him dearly. Marshall will be memorialized at Primitive Baptist Church in Cades Cove Tennessee at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.