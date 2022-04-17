FOLKES, Marshall "Marty" Gray, II, died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. on April 12, 2022 at the age of 91 following a brief illness, reuniting with "Jeannie Girl," his beloved wife of 68 years who died last April. Born at home in Richmond, Va. on April 8, 1931, Marty was the son of the late Marshall Gray Folkes Sr. and Lula Davies. He grew up in the Church Hill neighborhood with his sister, Anne; and his runaway dog, Spotty. Marty went to John Marshall High School in Richmond, where he met a young Jean Lundie. They fell in love and ran away to get married on September 9, 1952 in South Carolina, just two days before Marty was deployed overseas with the United States Army Signal Corps. He was stationed in Izmir, Turkey and, as the story goes, the military forgot about his unit, so they stayed with Turkish families, ultimately got sent back home once their duty ended, having befriended all of the townspeople. Upon his return from service, Marty and Jean settled back in Richmond where they raised their family and went into business. Marty and Jean started Folkes Electric, where they were able to work with their sons, Marshall and Bruce. At that time, he was an active member of the Acca Shriners. In retirement, he and Jean moved full time to Breeze View, their home overlooking the Rappahannock River, before returning to Richmond in recent years. Marty was a devoted father to his two sons, Marshall and Bruce. He is survived by Marshall, his wife, Clair, of Henrico and Bruce, his wife, Donna, of Doswell; his six grandchildren, Kimberly Mavroides (Bill), their children Theo, Felix and Silas, Erik Folkes (Lindsey), children, Harper, Charlotte and Bennett, Kathryn Pegram (Brandon), children, Grayson and Naomi, Daniel Folkes (Micaela), children, Kai and Nathan, Alex Folkes (Tiffany), children, Emma, Margo and Addie, Stephen Folkes (Samantha), children, Luke and Leia. Marty was a natural storyteller and had a knack for making tales come alive. Maybe it was his old Richmond accent with his softly dropped "r"s or the way he remembered such small but vivid details to share, but there was no one who could make the life cycle of the oyster, the history of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab or a random trip to the grocery store more interesting than Marty Folkes. In retirement, Marty and Jean moved to the "rivah" where Marty spent many of his days waking at first light to go fishing, crabbing and to tend to his oyster beds. You couldn't visit without being offered a filet of freshly caught fish, oysters grilled in muffin tins or a bushel of steamed crabs seasoned with Old Bay and placed on the picnic table, for all to enjoy. Marty was a lover of nature and always had his binoculars ready to watch the freshly hatched ducklings, native songbirds and the osprey nests in the waters of Breeze View. A lot of his family would get a phone call when the baby osprey finally left the nest for the first time each spring and it was always an especially good year when the ducks decided to lay their eggs inside his boat house. He loved to travel, work in his vegetable garden, tinker around and watch the beautiful sunsets over the river. Marty was a family man: a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, with a kind and nurturing heart. He was heartbroken after losing Jean last year, but he made new friends under the great care of the staff at Manorhouse in Henrico. Now he's with his Jean again, peaceful and happy. His calm and steady presence, his curiosity for life and his gentle, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road in Richmond at 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.