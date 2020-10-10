MCADAM, Martha Ann DeSouza, 1/31/1927-9/30/2020.



McADAM, Martha Ann, age 93, of Richmond, Va., passed away on September 30, 2020, at her home in Wilmington, N.C. She was born the middle of three children to Eugene and May (Anglin) DeSouza in Washington, D.C., in 1927. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. "Mac" McAdam; and her sister, Jeanne May DeSouza Cheeley. At a young age, Martha was passionate about music, dance and theatre, studying all into her twenties. Her family moved to the Richmond area at the close of World War II. Martha met young Army Lieutenant Joseph "Mac" McAdam in 1945, on a train from Washington to Petersburg, Va., where they later married in 1947. The couple moved to Richmond, where Martha became active in the Department of Recreation & Parks and the Democratic Party. She enjoyed performing in local theater productions, sang semi professionally and loved to play bridge. When her children were old enough to attend school, she became a teller at the Bank of Virginia and eventually became one of the first female bank officers in the state of Virginia, retiring from Signet Bank in 1983. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence DeSouza of Colonial Heights, Va.; her daughter, Kathleen McAdam Brennan and husband, Dean Brennan, of Wilmington, N.C.; son, Michael McAdam of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jennifer Denzler, Jimmy Gilleece and Taylor Brennan; many nieces and nephews; and her caregivers, Victoria West and Paula Haller. There will be a memorial service in Richmond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CCA Arts in the Park, 3113 Rendale Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.