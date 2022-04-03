Menu
Martha Duval Bolling
BOLLING, Martha Duval, 94, died Friday, March 25, 2022. She was the widow of Chester Thomas Bolling; and is survived by one daughter, Anne Bolling Forney of Greensboro, N.C.; two sons, Thomas D. Bolling and his wife, Tamar Gross-Bolling, of Charleston S.C., Alexander P. Bolling and his wife, Allison Bolling, of Alexandria Virginia; and five grandchildren, Rob Forney and his wife, Emily Neger, Stephen Bolling, Peyton Bolling Jackson, Olivia Bolling and David Ulsh. Martha also had four great-grandchildren, Norah, Landon, Mason Ulsh and Abby Forney. Martha was born in Richmond in 1928, attended Maggie Walker High School and graduated from Mary Washington College. Martha was a librarian in Richmond Va., New Orleans, La. and at the Central Intelligence Agency. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, a member of Byrd Presbyterian Church, a member of the Goochland County garden club, the Huguenot society of Virginia and the Goochland Historical society.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m., at Byrd Presbyterian Church in Goochland, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Byrd Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 655, 2229 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. 23063.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
