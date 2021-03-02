Menu
Martha Crawley
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
CRAWLEY, Martha, 71, of Moseley, Va., departed this life Friday, February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Fannie Ruth Pleasants; sister, Barbara Wade. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Evelyn Greene (Donald) and Alicia Crawley; grandchildren, Dayzsha and Brittney Crawley, Bryson Bullock; great-grandchild, Kingston Middleton; siblings, Herman Pleasants Jr. and Margaret Wade; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with live-streaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
One fun lady!!!
Keith L Harris
March 5, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your mother my condolences I know how you feel but remember God knows best my friend.
Wanda White
March 2, 2021
