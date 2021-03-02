CRAWLEY, Martha, 71, of Moseley, Va., departed this life Friday, February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Fannie Ruth Pleasants; sister, Barbara Wade. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Evelyn Greene (Donald) and Alicia Crawley; grandchildren, Dayzsha and Brittney Crawley, Bryson Bullock; great-grandchild, Kingston Middleton; siblings, Herman Pleasants Jr. and Margaret Wade; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with live-streaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.