Martha Vernell Duling
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 28 2022
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
DULING, Martha Vernell (Tomlin), of Mechanicsville, Va., born November 22, 1943, departed her Earthly body to join her husband, Walter Coleman Duling, on March 20, 2022. She leaves a son, Steve Coleman Duling; grandchildren, Anna Duling and RJ Smith; and brother, Wilbert "Bunny" Tomlin. Vernell enjoyed trips to the mountains and doting on grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Va., on March 28, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Community Care of Virginia, 10128 W. Broad St., Ste. J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Hanover, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
