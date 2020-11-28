PARRISH, Martha E "Sook", 90, of Richmond, died November 26, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy L. Solomon; two grandchildren; sister, Deborah Wyche; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be on Monday, November 30, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.