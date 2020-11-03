Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Elizabeth Whitfield Hancock
HANCOCK, Martha Elizabeth Whitfield, 81, of Richmond, departed this life on October 31, 2020. She is survived by nine children, Carl Hancock, Martha Hancock-Carter, Kevin Hancock, Reverend Pagie Hancock III (Tracy) of Annandale, Virginia, Eddie Hancock (Marian) of Ruther Glen, Virginia, Maria Patterson, Dr. Stephen Hancock of Charlotte, North Carolina, Don Hancock (Stephanie) and Katina Hancock; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Hancock (Alfreda); sister-in-law, Claudette Whitfield; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Road, Emporia, Virginia 23247. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
November 4, 2020
Sending virtual hugs and prayers to the family for the loss of your Mother. May God comfort each of you with his everlasting love.
Carol Reed Jones
November 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss Hancock family my prayers are with you
Vanessa Putney
November 3, 2020