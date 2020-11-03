HANCOCK, Martha Elizabeth Whitfield, 81, of Richmond, departed this life on October 31, 2020. She is survived by nine children, Carl Hancock, Martha Hancock-Carter, Kevin Hancock, Reverend Pagie Hancock III (Tracy) of Annandale, Virginia, Eddie Hancock (Marian) of Ruther Glen, Virginia, Maria Patterson, Dr. Stephen Hancock of Charlotte, North Carolina, Don Hancock (Stephanie) and Katina Hancock; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Hancock (Alfreda); sister-in-law, Claudette Whitfield; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Road, Emporia, Virginia 23247. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.