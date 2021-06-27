Menu
Martha Jane Randolph Gregory
New Kent High School
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
GREGORY, Martha Jane Randolph, of New Kent, Va., was born to Russell and Frances Randolph on February 4, 1939 and passed away June 23, 2021. Martha graduated from New Kent High School and to further her education, she attended Longwood University and the Pan-American Business School. She spent her professional career working for Life Insurance Co. of Virginia, Chickahominy Academy and the USDA. Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Gregory III; daughter, Sheila Gregory Mitchell (Jeff); son, Roger Gregory IV (Rechele); and grandsons, Justin G. Mitchell and Roger McMillan Gregory. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Providence United Methodist Church, Quinton, Va., with burial following in the church cemetery. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Jun
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Providence United Methodist Church
4001 New Kent Highway, Quinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved Mama Gregory. She was one of my favorite patients at work. A wonderful woman. So very sorry to hear she had passed.
Michelle Walker
Friend
July 12, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Martha Jane's death. I have many fond memories of her and Roger and family and of many fun times together. My prayers are with you all that you may have peace and strength thru this time.
Judy Davis-Piggott
Friend
June 25, 2021
