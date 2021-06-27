GREGORY, Martha Jane Randolph, of New Kent, Va., was born to Russell and Frances Randolph on February 4, 1939 and passed away June 23, 2021. Martha graduated from New Kent High School and to further her education, she attended Longwood University and the Pan-American Business School. She spent her professional career working for Life Insurance Co. of Virginia, Chickahominy Academy and the USDA. Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Gregory III; daughter, Sheila Gregory Mitchell (Jeff); son, Roger Gregory IV (Rechele); and grandsons, Justin G. Mitchell and Roger McMillan Gregory. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Providence United Methodist Church, Quinton, Va., with burial following in the church cemetery. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.